- Fixed issue where some puzzles would not set state properly after manually exiting them
- Added control scheme image in splash screen video (plays when opening game)
- Added control scheme image to the controls menu
- Buttons which need to be held now display an instructive animation when highlighted
- The ‘?’ icon, which fills up when holding an item without moving it, appears in a clearer position
- Poor District: updated Esma’s portraits (removed brush artifacts)
- Poor District: adjusted stairs dialogue collider (magistrate district)
- Bear Bazaar: updated crowd animations (more colors)
- Bear Bazaar: fixed collider layering issue with bear bun girl
- Overlook Cafe: adjusted stairs collider to not overlap inventory button
- Tower of Vaeir: adjusted 'blocked entry' dialogue collider to not overlap inventory button
- Abbey: removed invalid collider from two priests on bench (dialogue trigger)
- Rising Hideout: disabled exit collider in Nairi’s cell
- Schism: removed erroneous dialogue from 1F-center pedestal
- Schism: adjusted exit collider in 1F east (Shirin state) to not overlap the inventory button
- Schism: adjusted exit collider in 2F throne room entry (Noora state) to not overlap the inventory button
- Schism: adjusted exit collider in B2 atrium (Noora state) to not overlap the inventory button
NAIRI: Rising Tide Playtest update for 22 February 2023
Update: 0.11.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
