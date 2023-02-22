 Skip to content

NAIRI: Rising Tide Playtest update for 22 February 2023

Update: 0.11.4

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed issue where some puzzles would not set state properly after manually exiting them
  • Added control scheme image in splash screen video (plays when opening game)
  • Added control scheme image to the controls menu
  • Buttons which need to be held now display an instructive animation when highlighted
  • The ‘?’ icon, which fills up when holding an item without moving it, appears in a clearer position
  • Poor District: updated Esma’s portraits (removed brush artifacts)
  • Poor District: adjusted stairs dialogue collider (magistrate district)
  • Bear Bazaar: updated crowd animations (more colors)
  • Bear Bazaar: fixed collider layering issue with bear bun girl
  • Overlook Cafe: adjusted stairs collider to not overlap inventory button
  • Tower of Vaeir: adjusted 'blocked entry' dialogue collider to not overlap inventory button
  • Abbey: removed invalid collider from two priests on bench (dialogue trigger)
  • Rising Hideout: disabled exit collider in Nairi’s cell
  • Schism: removed erroneous dialogue from 1F-center pedestal
  • Schism: adjusted exit collider in 1F east (Shirin state) to not overlap the inventory button
  • Schism: adjusted exit collider in 2F throne room entry (Noora state) to not overlap the inventory button
  • Schism: adjusted exit collider in B2 atrium (Noora state) to not overlap the inventory button

