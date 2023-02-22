 Skip to content

Empires and Tribes update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix for Version 1.39

Build 10609266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixes some issues that occurred in the new campaign.

Your Empires and Tribes Team

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player character to be displayed incorrectly when playing the campaign
  • Fixed a bug that caused the hitboxes of the merchants in the market to be poorly recognized
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the quest marker not to be removed in the campaign even though the task was completed
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player not to be given a copper axe by the NPC in the campaign
  • Fixed a bug that caused buildings unlocked in other regions to not be unlocked in older regions
  • Fixed a bug that caused the grass in mountainous environments to not be removed correctly at the drop-off edges
  • Fixed a bug that caused units to fall through wooden bridges
  • Fixed a bug that caused the campaign region to be restarted and not load the region's last save game when using the load menu in the main menu
  • Grass is now removed from town halls and stores in the area where resources for building construction are spawned
  • Font showing the experience level of the player has been improved
  • The quest to slaughter five chickens is only given when there are at least five chickens in the city
  • The quest to make a bottle to check if the well has been poisoned will not be given until a pottery has been built where the player can craft the bottle

