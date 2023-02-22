- Fixed an issue where the volume of the sound effects in the large map legion selection and control was not controlled.
- Fixed the problem that the sound effects of the battlefield vocals are not loud enough to control.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 22 February 2023
Update 22 February 2023
