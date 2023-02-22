 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 22 February 2023

Update 22 February 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where the volume of the sound effects in the large map legion selection and control was not controlled.
  2. Fixed the problem that the sound effects of the battlefield vocals are not loud enough to control.

