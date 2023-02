Share · View all patches · Build 10609190 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

We found a bug that affects the scenario mission 'Got a Clue - Angry Barrel Street' can't be progressed.

This bug has been fixed for now but in case you've already started the mission, you have to restart that mission and the issue will be solved.

I'm sorry for the inconvenience caused to many people.

Thank you.