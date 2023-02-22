 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hyzer Sky update for 22 February 2023

New Course!

Share · View all patches · Build 10609189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a new course in Hyzer Sky, called Forest! It might be a bit more challenging than the others, but I'm hoping, rewarding too.

Other changes include new baskets with a bit more chains and a rangefinder, accessible by pressing C. The rangefinder is probably most useful when doing something like trying to figure if you can cross a body of water or not.

There's also a new metric called the 50/50 range. A player will have had an equal amount of misses from closer and makes from farther to this distance, in the last 200 shots. It'll take some three or four rounds worth of playing to gather enough data to display a number. Separate for single holes and rounds.

Changed files in this update

Hyzer Sky Content Depot 1293001
  • Loading history…
Hyzer Sky MacOS Depot 1293002
  • Loading history…
Hyzer Sky Linux Depot 1293003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link