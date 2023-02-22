We have a new course in Hyzer Sky, called Forest! It might be a bit more challenging than the others, but I'm hoping, rewarding too.

Other changes include new baskets with a bit more chains and a rangefinder, accessible by pressing C. The rangefinder is probably most useful when doing something like trying to figure if you can cross a body of water or not.

There's also a new metric called the 50/50 range. A player will have had an equal amount of misses from closer and makes from farther to this distance, in the last 200 shots. It'll take some three or four rounds worth of playing to gather enough data to display a number. Separate for single holes and rounds.