- New final room: Phantom Room, awaiting for you to explore
- Some weirdos will spawn instantly without any effect
- Added achievements for completing 5 missions in one game session
- Fixed enabling ability Store during mid-game sometimes causes inventory item mismatch
- Fixed sometimes newly spawned items fall through container
Floor44 update for 22 February 2023
1.3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update