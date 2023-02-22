 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 22 February 2023

1.3.4

Build 10609020

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New final room: Phantom Room, awaiting for you to explore
  • Some weirdos will spawn instantly without any effect
  • Added achievements for completing 5 missions in one game session
  • Fixed enabling ability Store during mid-game sometimes causes inventory item mismatch
  • Fixed sometimes newly spawned items fall through container

