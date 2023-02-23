Update 0.2.67

Meet the next game update:

The death box is now removed after you have taken everything from it

Adjusted the time of attack of artificial intelligence players in single player mode

The size of the starting money has been increased to 100k

Bug fixed when a character picks up a gun instead of a machine gun when spaving

Added probability of Glock pistol in hand at start

Fixed text shift bug in pop-up training widget

Changed the skin system in the game. You can find skins of clothing available to you in special cabinets in the starting bunker and in the premises of merchants. You can repaint the weapon in your hands at any time into an affordable skin by clicking on the paint can icon in the weapon slot in the inventory. The paint icon will be displayed if skins are available to you for this weapon. A list of all skins in the game can be viewed in the main menu by clicking on the corresponding button.

You now have a new support pack DLC available for purchase, which includes another key to the game, further expands the startbox and opens access to Red Line skins. All available privileges automatically apply to the main version of the game!

Night vision device has been improved. Fixed bugs with it. We remind you that the night vision device is always available to you using the N key

Fixed freeze bug on winter map

Fixed a bug when upgrade did not affect the number of enemie's soldiers