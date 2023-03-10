Hi everybody!

We hope you’re all very excited to step into the world of Project: Nightlight and start your shift.

As you might know we’ve been hard at work for just over a year now and we’re finally ready for you to get playing.

However, game development is often an uphill battle and being our first official title we want to make sure that you are all having the best time you can. Which is why we wanted to make you aware of the known bugs and issues we’re hard at work trying to squash to have things all perfect.

They shouldn’t prevent you from being able to explore the depths of The Department but we want to fix them as fast as we can for you all so that things are as smooth as possible.

These known issues are: