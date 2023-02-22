15 new maps + fixes/improvements!

New maps
7 maps improved. 15 maps added. Some of the new ones:
ctf_brutalist by challz
ctf_busta by challz
ctf_basalt by proto
ctf_jungle by challz
dm_stratum by Jok
dm_zero by proto
dm_gear by proto
dm_solstice by challz
Ranked fixes
Some of the most annoying bug fixes for competitive play have been fixed: like spectator being stuck on dead player and side menu interfering with cursor (you can disable it entirely in settings now).
Also due to the constant great work by Norbo and jrgp the ranked matches and servers are much more stable now.
Weapon modifier
Changes from last version can be compared here: https://www.diffchecker.com/6mF7J5Ic/
Feedback is welcome!
Scripting improvements
Fixes based on feedback + added file read/writing support.
Check Scripts/Standard/Example01.cs and Scripts/Standard/Example02.cs
Changelog:
[22.02.2023] 0.8.63a
added dm_rift (Jok), dm_zero (proto), dm_solstice (challz), dm_lab (proto), dm_stratum (Jok), dm_gear (proto)
added ctf_busta (challz), ctf_brutalist (challz), ctf_jungle (challz), ctf_basalt (proto)
added ctf_anthill (proto), ctf_newbia (proto), ctf_spark (Vauat & Turko), ctf_huracan (darDar), ctf_hive (Jok)
updated ctf_limbo by proto (better colors https://discord.com/channels/498800300199772162/844258244372856872/1069012038938013797)
updated ctf_tyrus by darDar (layout changes https://discord.com/channels/498800300199772162/844258244372856872/1068543125670342806)
updated ctf_lanubya (layout changes)
updated ctf_x (removed big boxes from the bridge)
updated ctf_ash (removed big boxes near the flag)
updated ctf_dopamine by MM (better movement flow in mid route, improved spawn location, fixed flag spawn, some more details
updated by darDar (small layout changes)
fixed spectator blocked on dead player
fixed Domination not working
fixed Input, TryGetComponent and other minor scripting issues
added script Example02.cs showing how to read/write files
fixed join url region case sensitive
[10.02.2023] 0.8.62t
side menu hides and is not responsive faster after key released
fixed player match history error
added compiling scripts... popup
script docs updated (https://soldat2.com/docs)
[06.02.2023] 0.8.61t
Barrett ready sound improved (like in S1)
added Barrett fire ready sound after reload clip
fixed bink still there after picking up or changing weapon
removed player left chat message when spectator leaves
fixed match start affected by spectators count
fixed radio commands interfering with mouse control
added GameSettings.ShowRadioCommands to disable the display of radio commands
fixed client changes to _default.json affecting multiplayer games
weapon modifier changes (https://www.diffchecker.com/6mF7J5Ic/)
More stuff coming, stay tuned on Discord!
Have fun!
MM
Changed files in this update