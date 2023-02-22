15 new maps + fixes/improvements!

New maps

7 maps improved. 15 maps added. Some of the new ones:



ctf_brutalist by challz



ctf_busta by challz



ctf_basalt by proto



ctf_jungle by challz



dm_stratum by Jok



dm_zero by proto



dm_gear by proto



dm_solstice by challz

Ranked fixes

Some of the most annoying bug fixes for competitive play have been fixed: like spectator being stuck on dead player and side menu interfering with cursor (you can disable it entirely in settings now).

Also due to the constant great work by Norbo and jrgp the ranked matches and servers are much more stable now.

Weapon modifier

Changes from last version can be compared here: https://www.diffchecker.com/6mF7J5Ic/

Feedback is welcome!

Scripting improvements

Fixes based on feedback + added file read/writing support.

Check Scripts/Standard/Example01.cs and Scripts/Standard/Example02.cs

Changelog:

[22.02.2023] 0.8.63a

added dm_rift (Jok), dm_zero (proto), dm_solstice (challz), dm_lab (proto), dm_stratum (Jok), dm_gear (proto)

added ctf_busta (challz), ctf_brutalist (challz), ctf_jungle (challz), ctf_basalt (proto)

added ctf_anthill (proto), ctf_newbia (proto), ctf_spark (Vauat & Turko), ctf_huracan (darDar), ctf_hive (Jok)

updated ctf_limbo by proto (better colors https://discord.com/channels/498800300199772162/844258244372856872/1069012038938013797)

updated ctf_tyrus by darDar (layout changes https://discord.com/channels/498800300199772162/844258244372856872/1068543125670342806)

updated ctf_lanubya (layout changes)

updated ctf_x (removed big boxes from the bridge)

updated ctf_ash (removed big boxes near the flag)

updated ctf_dopamine by MM (better movement flow in mid route, improved spawn location, fixed flag spawn, some more details

updated by darDar (small layout changes)

fixed spectator blocked on dead player

fixed Domination not working

fixed Input, TryGetComponent and other minor scripting issues

added script Example02.cs showing how to read/write files

fixed join url region case sensitive

[10.02.2023] 0.8.62t

side menu hides and is not responsive faster after key released

fixed player match history error

added compiling scripts... popup

script docs updated (https://soldat2.com/docs)

[06.02.2023] 0.8.61t

Barrett ready sound improved (like in S1)

added Barrett fire ready sound after reload clip

fixed bink still there after picking up or changing weapon

removed player left chat message when spectator leaves

fixed match start affected by spectators count

fixed radio commands interfering with mouse control

added GameSettings.ShowRadioCommands to disable the display of radio commands

fixed client changes to _default.json affecting multiplayer games

weapon modifier changes (https://www.diffchecker.com/6mF7J5Ic/)

More stuff coming, stay tuned on Discord!

Have fun!

MM