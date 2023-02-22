 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 22 February 2023

Update 2022.0.12 (v3)

Share · View all patches · Build 10608832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
  • The "New vehicle is available" text is visible from all tabs
  • Rating in the post-race screen is cleaner (The last 3 digits are smaller, so the important number comes out)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
