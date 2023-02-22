Update 2.0.41: Fixed a bug where loading a saved game with more than 1 AI players crashed (unless you played right before the loading a game that had same number of AI players).
Circle Empires Rivals update for 22 February 2023
Update 2.0.41: fixed a crash with loading games with more than 1 AI players
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Circle Empires Multiplayer Content Depot 1100261
Changed files in this update