 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Circle Empires Rivals update for 22 February 2023

Update 2.0.41: fixed a crash with loading games with more than 1 AI players

Share · View all patches · Build 10608762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.0.41: Fixed a bug where loading a saved game with more than 1 AI players crashed (unless you played right before the loading a game that had same number of AI players).

Changed files in this update

Circle Empires Multiplayer Content Depot 1100261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link