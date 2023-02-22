230222 Patch Note

■Update
-New Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon Added!
-Dragon Ark Gakuhou -Purgatorium- Dungeon Begins!
Please see [2/22/2023 JST Update Information] for the detail.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
■Update
-New Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon Added!
-Dragon Ark Gakuhou -Purgatorium- Dungeon Begins!
Please see [2/22/2023 JST Update Information] for the detail.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update