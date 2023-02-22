 Skip to content

AI Battle Royale Generator update for 22 February 2023

Updates are back!

Share · View all patches · Build 10608375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATES ARE BACK!

What happened

Almost 8 months ago, I lost about 20% of the files of the game, I thought it would be over but thanks to everybody playing the game, I finally got the motivation to redo every scripts that I lost and now I am happy to announce that I will be able to create new content for the game!

IN THIS UPDATE

Rework of the whole Twitch Integration to have a more stable connection to the chat

Before, the chat sometimes wouldn't connect automaticly and you needed to press a button,
it's now fixed, and it should always connect!

Updated some UI elements

Improved kill feed, now show how the dead AI was killed
Some buttons looks better now (in my opinion)

Released a new game!

I've also released a new game if you guys are interested!
The name is Let Chat Guess and it is available on Steam!

There might be some new bugs

Since I redid 20% of the game, there might be some new bugs that were not there before, but don't worry, if there is, I will do my best to correct them!

Changed files in this update

AI Battle Royale Generator Content Depot 1604451
  • Loading history…
