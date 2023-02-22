Updates are back!

What happened

Almost 8 months ago, I lost about 20% of the files of the game, I thought it would be over but thanks to everybody playing the game, I finally got the motivation to redo every scripts that I lost and now I am happy to announce that I will be able to create new content for the game!

Rework of the whole Twitch Integration to have a more stable connection to the chat

Before, the chat sometimes wouldn't connect automaticly and you needed to press a button,

it's now fixed, and it should always connect!

Improved kill feed, now show how the dead AI was killed

Some buttons looks better now (in my opinion)

Released a new game!

I've also released a new game if you guys are interested!

The name is Let Chat Guess and it is available on Steam!

There might be some new bugs

Since I redid 20% of the game, there might be some new bugs that were not there before, but don't worry, if there is, I will do my best to correct them!