- Fixed two bugs that caused legion trading to get stuck
- Fixed the problem that the Icon position and the corresponding resources in the legion trading did not match
- Fixed the problem that the slider in the legion trading cannot allocate resources by clicking on it
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 22 February 2023
Update 22 February 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update