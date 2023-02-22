Patch Notes V_0.9.7

long time no See! It's been a while since I've had an update.

This update has made several UI improvements and leaderboard improvements. There will be a bigger update soon. Please be looking forward for it!

Common

New leaderboard (by season, by event)

Notice board added

Quick Match UI updates in real time

Multiplayer voice chat on/off

New character decoration items

Improved spectators (animations added)

Optimized background graphics

General system stabilization and performance improvements.

Modified leaderboard title name to show the current season.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with the serve in Ping Pong.

Fixed weak hit in tennis.

Fixed black screen issue during game play.

Basketball, baseball, tennis, and table tennis have improved physics

Serve methods for table tennis and tennis have been added (throw the ball and hit it)

Billiards

Fixed an issue where the free ball was not released after a foul (trigger button not working).

Fixed glare issue with the ball.

Fixed an issue where opponent's character uniform appeared differently in multiplayer.

Ping Pong

Reduced Paddle vibration time.

Reduced ball spin effect.

Character Customization