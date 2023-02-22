Patch Notes V_0.9.7

long time no See! It's been a while since I've had an update.
This update has made several UI improvements and leaderboard improvements. There will be a bigger update soon. Please be looking forward for it!
V_0.9.7 Update
Common
- New leaderboard (by season, by event)
- Notice board added
- Quick Match UI updates in real time
- Multiplayer voice chat on/off
- New character decoration items
- Improved spectators (animations added)
- Optimized background graphics
- General system stabilization and performance improvements.
- Modified leaderboard title name to show the current season.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue with the serve in Ping Pong.
- Fixed weak hit in tennis.
- Fixed black screen issue during game play.
Basketball, baseball, tennis, and table tennis have improved physics
Serve methods for table tennis and tennis have been added (throw the ball and hit it)
Billiards
- Fixed an issue where the free ball was not released after a foul (trigger button not working).
- Fixed glare issue with the ball.
- Fixed an issue where opponent's character uniform appeared differently in multiplayer.
Ping Pong
- Reduced Paddle vibration time.
- Reduced ball spin effect.
Character Customization
- Fixed a problem where the eye color for female characters could not be changed.
