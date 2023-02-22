Patch Notes 02/22/23

WHAT’S NEW?

Old Shards are back! Try them out and see how you feel compared to New Shards

Focus on Combat Design and Balance for Base Heros

DESIGN

SHARDS

Use tomorrow’s Playtest to feel out how Shards feel. Old Shards have been reverted back except for the fact that the Shard just gives the benefits of the New Shard. Focus on the pacing and engagement of the macro strategy.

AUGMENTS (Tomorrow’s playtest won’t have Augments but I added this bit in here because someone requested it in Devstream)

We just finished up doing a design pass on the Augments and now we’re onto the implementation. So far, we’ve narrowed down the Weapons/Armor Augments to a total of 12 per Hero. We found that having MORE Augments didn’t lead to Augment diversity. Instead, unsurprisingly, it was the quality of the Augments that mattered more than quantity. But what does that mean exactly, “quality”? In our attempt to make Augment higher quality, we want to go through our framework with you: Playstyles, Choices and Synergy.

For Playstyles, we started off by giving each Hero 3 different playstyles they could do. This playstyle definition is a bit broad on purpose. For some Heros like Yanari that are more versatile, it meant breaking into Damage, Control, Heal. For others like Rose who have a more singular purpose, it meant breaking into categories like Damage: Attack Speed, Damage: Pull Back, Control. We want to find a balance where the playstyles were very different, but also intuitive enough so that a player could understand how to play differently in their first game. This means that we probably wouldn’t create a category like Tank Rayo because that’s the complete opposite of how any Rayo should be playing.

Once we got these playstyles, we looked at our Augments and made sure there were about 4 Augments that could fit into that playstyle. Since most rounds, a Hero has a choice of 1 Weapon, 1 Armor and 1 Flex, this means that even if players find the playstyle they want, they have to choose 3 of the 4 choices. This should add more play diversity since, if balanced properly, people should be choosing different Augment sets, even if they have the same playstyle preference on the same Heros.

Finally, let’s talk about Synergy. This is the harder design to talk about, and even harder to capture correctly. In essence, Augment synergy should have an ebb and flow of what benefits they provide. These are all levers that should affect the power and playstyle of a Hero. For example, Astrada Augments that synergize well with each other might play around with her Passive. Some Augments might make her Passive more powerful, like adding more damage or a heal to it. Some Augments might make her Passive more reliable, like adding a slow to other abilities. Some Augments might make her Passive more frequent, like making Passive trigger twice on an ability. These are all levers that should be pulled around with. Some might want a big impactful ability that’s harder to hit. Some might want to trade the power for frequency. But it’s this ebb and flow of benefits that make Augments feel like there’s limitless synergy to the different situations of a changing meta that we’re trying to capture.

BALANCE CHANGES

ASTRADA

Mobile control mage with mid level AOE threats

Flame Cage (Skill 2)

1.25 Root >>> 1.5 Incapacitation

BRUTUS

Hybrid tank/damage bruiser that can set up engages

Cleave (Basic Attack)

NEW 40 Heal per Enemy hit on LMB3

ETHRYN

Tanky peeler and engager with high CC

Shield Toss (Focus Attack)

65 >>> 55 damage

FIORNE

High mobility, high survivability, low to mid threat nuisance

Health

900 >>> 850

Swift Strike (Basic Attack)

30 >>> 35 damage

Grand Finale (Ultimate)

150 >>> 180 damage

ISHIR

High mobility, high threat killer

Health

900 >>> 850

Wraith Slash (Basic Attack)

55 >>> 45 Damage

1.5 >>> 2x Bonus Damage on Backstab

ROSE

High threat AOE damage

Summon Blades (Skill 2)

30/45 >>> 35/45 damage

Demonic Union (Ultimate)

75% >>> 65% Heal

SOMNIA

Immobile long range high damage high CC threat

Night Blast (Focus Attack)

65/105 >>> 70/110 damage

Delirium (Skill 2)

35 >>> 40 damage per second

50% >>> 40% slow on Empowered

ZOEY & BOO

Immobile healer with long range

Shield of Hope (Focus Attack)

45 >>> 55 shield

1.5 >>> 2 second shield duration

Duoblast (Skill 1)

5 >>> 6 second cooldown

Spirit Scratch (Skill3)

65 >>> 55 Damage

1.3 >>> 1 Root

BELROTH

Tanky engager with high CC

Ageless Aegis (Focus Attack)

75 >>> 55 shield

60 >>> 40 shield

5 >>> 5.5 second cooldown

2 >>> 0.5 second CDR per enemy hit