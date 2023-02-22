 Skip to content

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 22 February 2023

Audio Improvements to Act I

Based on feedback from players, I've added 35+ sound effects throughout the first few days in the story. Additionally, I've updated multiple bugs during the same period, added visual transitions, and fixed multiple issues of dialogue, grammar or other that weren't ideal. If the visual transitions and audio effects are successful, then I'll be working quickly to add those to the remaining two thirds of the game. As of the second day at night after the walk in the park with Rose, the newer sound effects finish. The door knock at the beginning of the first night Rose and Lily are in MC's house is the last of the current edits.
Let me know what you think about the improvements.

