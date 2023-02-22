Carth Alpha 1.94a2
~More hair added
~Enemies, Demons, Bandits, and Animals able to detect one another and fight
~Enemies, Demons, Bandits, and animals able to detect Clients and fight
~Fixed UI wording of feat description fitting on screen
~Options menu now can be closed using "Escape"
~Fixed all enemies and Animals damaged from Bow and Arrow or X Bow
~Removed problematic Hair
~Adjusted Male and Female Starting Gear
~Complete Map Overhaul
~Fixed issue with client crashing
~Reduced overall World size for compatibility with multiplayer at scale
~Moved tons of buildings to new locations
~New spawner setup
~Re tweaked dozens of settings on back end
~New paths setup
~Fixed Viernes Buildings Clipping ground
~Added Vegetation Spawning Rules
~Fixed issue with persistent Vegetation storage being held over to new games
~Optimization of Meshes
~Reworked Blend shapes available and hidden
~Reducing Ram usage from Hair and Players
~Fixed issue with candle spamming errors that caused a crash
~Fixed spelling error on Leather Sack description
~Reduced Ram usage from All Clothing
~Began setting up Clothing Culler for clipping issues
~Adjusted sea levels
~Brought back Boat and sailing
~Small tweaks and adjustments on all boats
~Updated Water Physics Engine
~Fixed bug where Hosts would be able to see their own game and join after leaving
~Fixed issue with water seen inside our boats hull
Changed files in this update