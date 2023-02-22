Carth Alpha 1.94a2

~More hair added

~Enemies, Demons, Bandits, and Animals able to detect one another and fight

~Enemies, Demons, Bandits, and animals able to detect Clients and fight

~Fixed UI wording of feat description fitting on screen

~Options menu now can be closed using "Escape"

~Fixed all enemies and Animals damaged from Bow and Arrow or X Bow

~Removed problematic Hair

~Adjusted Male and Female Starting Gear

~Complete Map Overhaul

~Fixed issue with client crashing

~Reduced overall World size for compatibility with multiplayer at scale

~Moved tons of buildings to new locations

~New spawner setup

~Re tweaked dozens of settings on back end

~New paths setup

~Fixed Viernes Buildings Clipping ground

~Added Vegetation Spawning Rules

~Fixed issue with persistent Vegetation storage being held over to new games

~Optimization of Meshes

~Reworked Blend shapes available and hidden

~Reducing Ram usage from Hair and Players

~Fixed issue with candle spamming errors that caused a crash

~Fixed spelling error on Leather Sack description

~Reduced Ram usage from All Clothing

~Began setting up Clothing Culler for clipping issues

~Adjusted sea levels

~Brought back Boat and sailing

~Small tweaks and adjustments on all boats

~Updated Water Physics Engine

~Fixed bug where Hosts would be able to see their own game and join after leaving

~Fixed issue with water seen inside our boats hull