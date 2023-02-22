"ASCENSION" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

Here are the patch notes (1.0040.34):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED NEW FEATURE - "Ascension" for max level characters
- ADDED NEW MASTERY - "Return mastery" to all classes
- ADDED NEW ABILITY - "Absolution" for Elf Priest
- Added "Moortus Proposal" attunement for max level characters
- Added visual feedback at character class icons for Ascension
TOWER
- Added "Moortus Workbench" in "Old Laboratory" on floor33
- Tweaks to floor 88 spawn amount
SYSTEM
- Added "Ascension" level mechanics with no maximum cap
- Added passive "Moortus Gift" stacks to ascended characters
- "Ascension" level affects base stats after ascending
- "Ascension" level affects Strength and increases +3/level
- "Ascension" level affects Intellect and increases +3/level
- "Ascension" level affects Dexterity stats and increases +3/level
- "Ascension" level affects Fortitude and increases +3/level
- "Return mastery" Rank 1 unlocks at lvl 5 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 2 unlocks at lvl 18 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 3 unlocks at lvl 23 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 4 unlocks at lvl 27 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 5 unlocks at lvl 35 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 6 unlocks at lvl 43 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 7 unlocks at lvl 51 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 8 unlocks at lvl 65 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 9 unlocks at lvl 80 at class trainer
- "Return mastery" Rank 10 unlocks at lvl 92 at class trainer
- Added maximum cap for Dodge for all classes
CRAFTING
- Tweaks to "Moonstone" reagents, decreased to 10x moonstone shards
- Tweaks to "Bloodstone" reagents, decreased to 10x bloodstone shards
- Tweaks to "Eye of the gods" reagents, decreased to 40x titanium bars
QUESTS
- Quest reward for defeating (450)"Dwarf Guard" is now 1x Moonstone
- Quest reward for defeating (560)"Blue Dragons" is now 1x Bloodstone
- Quest reward for defeating (580)"Purple Dragons" is now 1x Legendary chest
- Quest reward for defeating (600)"Green Dragons" is now 1x Eye of the gods
- Added heroic quest "Find Laboratory" to locate "Moortus Workbench"
- Fixed issue with incorrect heroic quest reward for killing "Elder Dragon"
COMBAT
- Improvements to all healing companions (animations and textures)
- Elf Priest now has a new ability "Absolution" (total of 17 ranks)
- Elf Priest now has updated spell icon for "Flash Heal"
- Party members now fade out 50% when standing on top of each other or the player/enemies/bosses/totems
- Fixed "Wind Totem" and "Frenzy Totem" hover texts (will now show correct numbers)
- Elf Priest animations and spells now resets correctly when the player dies
- Orc Shaman animations and spells now resets correctly when the player dies
- Beastkin Druid animations and spells now resets correctly when the player dies
- Auto Res will now only work when having "purified" or "blessed" scrolls
- Auto Res hover text has been adjusted
- "Return mastery" decreases casting speed for "Scroll of Escape"
- "Return mastery" decreases casting speed for "Purified Scroll of Escape"
- "Return mastery" Rank 0, Scroll of Escape, 10 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 1, Scroll of Escape, 9.5 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 2, Scroll of Escape, 9 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 3, Scroll of Escape, 8.5 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 4, Scroll of Escape, 8 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 5, Scroll of Escape, 7.5 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 6, Scroll of Escape, 7 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 7, Scroll of Escape, 6.5 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 8, Scroll of Escape, 6 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 9, Scroll of Escape, 5.5 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 10, Scroll of Escape, 5 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 0, Purified Scroll of Escape, 5 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 1, Purified Scroll of Escape, 4.7 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 2, Purified Scroll of Escape, 4.3 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 3, Purified Scroll of Escape, 4 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 4, Purified Scroll of Escape, 3.7 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 5, Purified Scroll of Escape, 3.3 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 6, Purified Scroll of Escape, 3 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 7, Purified Scroll of Escape, 2.7 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 8, Purified Scroll of Escape, 2.3 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 9, Purified Scroll of Escape, 2 seconds cast
- "Return mastery" Rank 10, Purified Scroll of Escape, 1.7 seconds cast
CLASSES
- Tweaks to decrease total "Dodge" gained from Dexterity for all classes
MISC
- Fixed issue with "Dodge" showing incorrect values in character info
- Fixed issue with "Frenzy totem" showing incorrect values in character info
- Fixed issues with creating new characters resets shared crafting upgrades
- Interface refinements
- Numerous stability fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
