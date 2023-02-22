 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 22 February 2023

"ASCENSION" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

Here are the patch notes (1.0040.34):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED NEW FEATURE - "Ascension" for max level characters
  • ADDED NEW MASTERY - "Return mastery" to all classes
  • ADDED NEW ABILITY - "Absolution" for Elf Priest
  • Added "Moortus Proposal" attunement for max level characters
  • Added visual feedback at character class icons for Ascension

TOWER

  • Added "Moortus Workbench" in "Old Laboratory" on floor33
  • Tweaks to floor 88 spawn amount

SYSTEM

  • Added "Ascension" level mechanics with no maximum cap
  • Added passive "Moortus Gift" stacks to ascended characters
  • "Ascension" level affects base stats after ascending
  • "Ascension" level affects Strength and increases +3/level
  • "Ascension" level affects Intellect and increases +3/level
  • "Ascension" level affects Dexterity stats and increases +3/level
  • "Ascension" level affects Fortitude and increases +3/level
  • "Return mastery" Rank 1 unlocks at lvl 5 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 2 unlocks at lvl 18 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 3 unlocks at lvl 23 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 4 unlocks at lvl 27 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 5 unlocks at lvl 35 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 6 unlocks at lvl 43 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 7 unlocks at lvl 51 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 8 unlocks at lvl 65 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 9 unlocks at lvl 80 at class trainer
  • "Return mastery" Rank 10 unlocks at lvl 92 at class trainer
  • Added maximum cap for Dodge for all classes

CRAFTING

  • Tweaks to "Moonstone" reagents, decreased to 10x moonstone shards
  • Tweaks to "Bloodstone" reagents, decreased to 10x bloodstone shards
  • Tweaks to "Eye of the gods" reagents, decreased to 40x titanium bars

QUESTS

  • Quest reward for defeating (450)"Dwarf Guard" is now 1x Moonstone
  • Quest reward for defeating (560)"Blue Dragons" is now 1x Bloodstone
  • Quest reward for defeating (580)"Purple Dragons" is now 1x Legendary chest
  • Quest reward for defeating (600)"Green Dragons" is now 1x Eye of the gods
  • Added heroic quest "Find Laboratory" to locate "Moortus Workbench"
  • Fixed issue with incorrect heroic quest reward for killing "Elder Dragon"

COMBAT

  • Improvements to all healing companions (animations and textures)
  • Elf Priest now has a new ability "Absolution" (total of 17 ranks)
  • Elf Priest now has updated spell icon for "Flash Heal"
  • Party members now fade out 50% when standing on top of each other or the player/enemies/bosses/totems
  • Fixed "Wind Totem" and "Frenzy Totem" hover texts (will now show correct numbers)
  • Elf Priest animations and spells now resets correctly when the player dies
  • Orc Shaman animations and spells now resets correctly when the player dies
  • Beastkin Druid animations and spells now resets correctly when the player dies
  • Auto Res will now only work when having "purified" or "blessed" scrolls
  • Auto Res hover text has been adjusted
  • "Return mastery" decreases casting speed for "Scroll of Escape"
  • "Return mastery" decreases casting speed for "Purified Scroll of Escape"
  • "Return mastery" Rank 0, Scroll of Escape, 10 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 1, Scroll of Escape, 9.5 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 2, Scroll of Escape, 9 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 3, Scroll of Escape, 8.5 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 4, Scroll of Escape, 8 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 5, Scroll of Escape, 7.5 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 6, Scroll of Escape, 7 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 7, Scroll of Escape, 6.5 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 8, Scroll of Escape, 6 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 9, Scroll of Escape, 5.5 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 10, Scroll of Escape, 5 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 0, Purified Scroll of Escape, 5 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 1, Purified Scroll of Escape, 4.7 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 2, Purified Scroll of Escape, 4.3 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 3, Purified Scroll of Escape, 4 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 4, Purified Scroll of Escape, 3.7 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 5, Purified Scroll of Escape, 3.3 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 6, Purified Scroll of Escape, 3 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 7, Purified Scroll of Escape, 2.7 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 8, Purified Scroll of Escape, 2.3 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 9, Purified Scroll of Escape, 2 seconds cast
  • "Return mastery" Rank 10, Purified Scroll of Escape, 1.7 seconds cast

CLASSES

  • Tweaks to decrease total "Dodge" gained from Dexterity for all classes

MISC

  • Fixed issue with "Dodge" showing incorrect values in character info
  • Fixed issue with "Frenzy totem" showing incorrect values in character info
  • Fixed issues with creating new characters resets shared crafting upgrades
  • Interface refinements
  • Numerous stability fixes
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2130060/Tower_Walker_MMO_Grind_Simulator/

