February 22nd, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Karma Balance

 Desperado

[Aim Attack]

Reduced break damage by 75%

 Dancer of Prophecy

[Soaring Kick]

Increased endurance by 100%

[Gale Tempest Kick]

[Gale Tempest Kick] Increased movement speed by 30%

Increased distance traveled by 25%

Changed to transition to aerial mode faster if the enemy was not hit while in the air

Improved hitbox so that when used in the air against a grounded enemy, the attack will make contact with the enemy

1 vs 1 Event Mode

 During the event period, Normal Match (1 vs 1) Mode will be opened.

1 vs 1 Mode can only be played 10 times daily. The daily limit will reset at 00:00 (UTC+0).

1 vs 1 Mode takes individual ranking into account in matchmaking. However, winning or losing in 1vs1 Mode does not affect ranking.

 Match Rules

Deathmatch

Target Score: 5

Safety Zone Decrease: 3 Minutes

Bug Fixes / Improvement

 Fixed a bug where the highest record did not update for Abyss if it is entered as 1 player or 2 players

 Fixed a bug where Epic Quest – Abyss Exploration Quest displayed Abyss 1 (Party)

 Fixed a bug where the Chaos Chaser Rifle costume was slightly off to the side

 Fixed a bug where the waist would disappear if Dreamland Patterned Skirt (Female) and Uniform Vest Top Piece were equipped