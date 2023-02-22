February 22nd, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Karma Balance
Desperado
[Aim Attack]
- Reduced break damage by 75%
Dancer of Prophecy
[Soaring Kick]
- Increased endurance by 100%
[Gale Tempest Kick]
- Increased movement speed by 30%
- Increased distance traveled by 25%
- Changed to transition to aerial mode faster if the enemy was not hit while in the air
- Improved hitbox so that when used in the air against a grounded enemy, the attack will make contact with the enemy
1 vs 1 Event Mode
During the event period, Normal Match (1 vs 1) Mode will be opened.
- 1 vs 1 Mode can only be played 10 times daily. The daily limit will reset at 00:00 (UTC+0).
- 1 vs 1 Mode takes individual ranking into account in matchmaking. However, winning or losing in 1vs1 Mode does not affect ranking.
Match Rules
- Deathmatch
- Target Score: 5
- Safety Zone Decrease: 3 Minutes
Bug Fixes / Improvement
Fixed a bug where the highest record did not update for Abyss if it is entered as 1 player or 2 players
Fixed a bug where Epic Quest – Abyss Exploration Quest displayed Abyss 1 (Party)
Fixed a bug where the Chaos Chaser Rifle costume was slightly off to the side
Fixed a bug where the waist would disappear if Dreamland Patterned Skirt (Female) and Uniform Vest Top Piece were equipped
Changed files in this update