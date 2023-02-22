 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 22 February 2023

February 22nd, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Karma Balance

 Desperado
[Aim Attack]

  • Reduced break damage by 75%

 Dancer of Prophecy
[Soaring Kick]

  • Increased endurance by 100%
    [Gale Tempest Kick]
  • Increased movement speed by 30%
  • Increased distance traveled by 25%
  • Changed to transition to aerial mode faster if the enemy was not hit while in the air
  • Improved hitbox so that when used in the air against a grounded enemy, the attack will make contact with the enemy

1 vs 1 Event Mode

 During the event period, Normal Match (1 vs 1) Mode will be opened.

  • 1 vs 1 Mode can only be played 10 times daily. The daily limit will reset at 00:00 (UTC+0).
  • 1 vs 1 Mode takes individual ranking into account in matchmaking. However, winning or losing in 1vs1 Mode does not affect ranking.

 Match Rules

  • Deathmatch
  • Target Score: 5
  • Safety Zone Decrease: 3 Minutes

Bug Fixes / Improvement

 Fixed a bug where the highest record did not update for Abyss if it is entered as 1 player or 2 players
 Fixed a bug where Epic Quest – Abyss Exploration Quest displayed Abyss 1 (Party)
 Fixed a bug where the Chaos Chaser Rifle costume was slightly off to the side
 Fixed a bug where the waist would disappear if Dreamland Patterned Skirt (Female) and Uniform Vest Top Piece were equipped

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
  • Loading history…
