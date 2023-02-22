Patch 0.0.4 | AI Changes, Bugs fixed

Hi everyone!

Thanks to all of your feedback and bug reports I was able to make some more adjustments and bug fixes. See for yourself.

0.0.4 Patch Notes:

AI Changes

the ghost will now no longer hunt forever, instead it will come and go whenever it wants. The goal of this change is to make the game more dynamic and give players some room to breath.

tweaked the Ghost behavior some more to (hopefully) fix the camping

tweaked the Ghost's senses, so she doesn't see and hear as good as before

fixed several bugs involving the ghost, including the ghost being invisible for players when she hunts

Game-Breaking Bugs Fixed:

Gathering by the dumpster to trigger the Win-Condition should now properly work in all cases.

Made a lot of internal changes to the closets, this should fix most of their bugs, including the bug which caused Players to lose the ability to.. look around

Smaller fixes and Tweaks:

fixed some spots on the map not having proper collision

Players should no longer have their characters stack together in the lobby

rebinding your movement keys (default: WASD) should now work properly

tweaked most animations

Thats it for this patch!

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

You can see the current game version in the main menu's bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, just restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Thanks for playing and have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice