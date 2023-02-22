 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 22 February 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10607156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the effect of using the MP3 Player—AP from -2 to 0 and morale recovery from 3 to 2.
  • Changed how the MP3 player is used; you can now use it by right-clicking without a pop-up.
  • Made it possible to stack items when trading items with NPCs.
  • Reduced the Crossbow weight from 3.4 to 2.5.
  • Fixed a typo in the Spanish translation related to charging electronics.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed files in this update

Terminus Content Depot 1534981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link