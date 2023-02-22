Terminus - V0.9.7 Hotfix

Changed the effect of using the MP3 Player—AP from -2 to 0 and morale recovery from 3 to 2.

Changed how the MP3 player is used; you can now use it by right-clicking without a pop-up.

Made it possible to stack items when trading items with NPCs.

Reduced the Crossbow weight from 3.4 to 2.5.

Fixed a typo in the Spanish translation related to charging electronics.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon