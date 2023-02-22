Update 1.0.34 Version Announcement(EU and NA)

Update Time：Feb. 22. 2023

1. Tracking System

It can be a tiring task to keep track of all your quests and resources in a huge open-world sandbox experience.

We have developed a tracker system so that you may enjoy the game minus the annoyance of keeping track of everything.

a) Quest Tracker

When you accept a side quest, a [Track Quest] option will be available.



After clicking on [Track Quest], a pointer will appear on your map which will lead you to the related areas so you may find your targets easily.



When tracking a certain resource type, they will emit a glow that makes identification easier.



When tracking a particular NPC, it will show the distance between your character and this NPC. You can also see the location of the NPC on your map.





b) User Defined Tracking

Other than tracking your quests, you may also fully utilize the tracking system to locate the content you wish to find during your exploration in the wild. Click on the [Locate] icon to your left after opening up your map interface to open up free tracking interface.

Put in the content that you wish to track, then the locations to find it will be marked on your map.

*When User Defined Tracking is in progress, the original quest tracking will be suspended. You can track your quest again by clicking on Track Quest again in the quest interface.

2. Daily Quest Adjustments

1 - Reduced content related to life skills from daily quests.

2 - Home Quests will now be given as a bundle.

