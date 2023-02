Share · View all patches · Build 10607068 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 02:59:16 UTC by Wendy

We are distributing an update to improve the stability of gameplay. Please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Major Game Changes :

Bug Fixes

improved some of the tutorial.

Fixed bug that did not start on new play.

The version number of this update shown at the Title Screen will be as follows :

App Ver. 1.0.2

We would continue to improve 'OVE: The Sword of Liberation' so that you can enjoy it more comfortably.

Please stay tuned for more news.