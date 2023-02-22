Update Information on 22nd February

Dear all, we have fixed some bugs and optimized the game according to players’ feedback and suggestions. Hope you can have more smooth and happier game experience. Here is the update information:

【Optimization content】

Optimize the process of the juvenile palace in the distribution box did not take away the tape caused by abnormal problems Optimize the auto-play function of the dialogue of storyline.

-Default off autoplay

-Click C in the dialogue to open the auto-play function, Click C again to turn off the autoplay function

-Autoplay is turned on after the end of each sentence 3S automatically play the next sentence Optimize the character space in individual text Optimize the inconsistent rhythm of voice and character opening animation in individual scenes Optimize individual scene mapping

【Bug fixes】

Repair the problem of inconsistent pictures in the secondary and primary interfaces of individual scenes Repair the problem of cell phone appearing in backpack and prop bar at the same time under special circumstances. Repair the problem that the game failure will continue to trigger the broken bridge plot before entering the broken bridge in the final chapter Repair the problem of abnormal order of individual statements in the dialogue of ten lies in the final chapter. Repair the problem that the bookstore in chapter 4 abnormally skips the plot of the first visit to Zhang Dongsheng's house after completing the set of words under special circumstances. Repair the problem of failure to read the game after saving the game before the knife Zhang Dongsheng in the final chapter under special circumstances. Repair the problem of abnormal disappearance of cell phone under special circumstances in chapter 4. Repair the problem that the alarm clock is closed but the alarm is still ringing after reading the file under special circumstances. Repair the problem that the interaction button does not appear under special circumstances.

【Tips】

We have received all the feedbacks under the post. However, we can not reply the comments due to the Steam system setting. We will reply all the comments by private messages. You can also send an email to alubastudio@163.com to contact us and give feedback.

Thanks for giving us kindly feedback and offering the problems. We will continually optimize the game to provide players’ happier and better experience.