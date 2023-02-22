- Added target on first wave.. If shot with player's laser, the game will skip to wave 4 with 200 metal. The early levels are easy once you get used to the controls, this will allow players to skip them.
- Added game pad rumble on/off to options screen.
- Added ability to configure controller/key commands in the options screen.
In My Defense update for 22 February 2023
Patch 1.36
