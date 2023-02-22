 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 22 February 2023

Patch 1.36

Patch 1.36

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added target on first wave.. If shot with player's laser, the game will skip to wave 4 with 200 metal. The early levels are easy once you get used to the controls, this will allow players to skip them.
  • Added game pad rumble on/off to options screen.
  • Added ability to configure controller/key commands in the options screen.

Changed files in this update

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
  • Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
  • Loading history…
