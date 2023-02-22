v1.1.3 Patch Notes :

● Adjusted the English translation of some dialogues and text content.

● Highlighted the value text in the effect description section on the "School" page of the "Book of Soulmark" with a conspicuous color.

● In the "Ring of Arcana" page of "Book of Soulmark", after clicking a certain type of slot with the keyboard or gamepad, the first card will be automatically selected if there are cards that can be eqquipped.

● Fixed the problem that in the "School" page of "Book of Soulmark", the effect description section cannot be scrolled by using the right analog of the joystick.

● Fixed the problem that in the "Quest" tab of "Book of Soulmark", the detail information section cannot be scrolled by using the right analog of the joystick.

