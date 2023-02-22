 Skip to content

Eira update for 22 February 2023

v1.1.3 Patch Notes :

Share · View all patches · Build 10606711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Adjusted the English translation of some dialogues and text content.
● Highlighted the value text in the effect description section on the "School" page of the "Book of Soulmark" with a conspicuous color.
● In the "Ring of Arcana" page of "Book of Soulmark", after clicking a certain type of slot with the keyboard or gamepad, the first card will be automatically selected if there are cards that can be eqquipped.
● Fixed the problem that in the "School" page of "Book of Soulmark", the effect description section cannot be scrolled by using the right analog of the joystick.
● Fixed the problem that in the "Quest" tab of "Book of Soulmark", the detail information section cannot be scrolled by using the right analog of the joystick.

