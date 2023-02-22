 Skip to content

Aftertime update for 22 February 2023

New Update Details

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update info:

  • Payer can now carry up to 10 grenades.
  • Faster Climbing
  • Fixed the bug where the reload animation replaying when reload button is pressed just before the previous reload animation ends.
  • Removed a key from the section 1 of mission 4, so, looking for keys won't frustrate players.
  • Added Human NPCs in the first mission. Their AI is still in early stage. So, they don't yet respond to the player's actions. This is just the beginning of developing human companion system. Stay tuned for more awesome updates.

