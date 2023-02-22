 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix v0.21.6 - Various Bug Fixes

Hotfix v0.21.6 - Various Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue that caused ground effect tooltips to not function properly in some languages
  • Fixed issue where the bottom node in the Mines wouldn't unlock the Emberlands
  • Fixed issue where The Spell Council , Mad Mage, and Mimic events would sometimes not work properly in a multiplayer game
  • Fixed issue where if you abandoned quest and went back to town while the navigation menu was active, it would remain active in town
  • Fixed issue where the movement border indicator wouldn't show up after selecting 'Redo Placement' in placement phase
  • Fixed issue where Crystal Ball fortune wouldn't increase range like it stated
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the next room not to spawn
  • Fixed issue where equipped items spawned in smaller than they should upon loading a character

