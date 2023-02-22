Hotfix v0.21.6 - Various Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that caused ground effect tooltips to not function properly in some languages
- Fixed issue where the bottom node in the Mines wouldn't unlock the Emberlands
- Fixed issue where The Spell Council , Mad Mage, and Mimic events would sometimes not work properly in a multiplayer game
- Fixed issue where if you abandoned quest and went back to town while the navigation menu was active, it would remain active in town
- Fixed issue where the movement border indicator wouldn't show up after selecting 'Redo Placement' in placement phase
- Fixed issue where Crystal Ball fortune wouldn't increase range like it stated
- Fixed an issue that could cause the next room not to spawn
- Fixed issue where equipped items spawned in smaller than they should upon loading a character
Changed files in this update