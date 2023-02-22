 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Plague: Blight update for 22 February 2023

Update v0.6.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10606361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update with fixes and balance changes thanks to everyone's great feedback!

Balance:

  • Greatly increased stick and long stick generation around groups of sparse trees
  • Increased generation of pine branch drops across all trees
  • Reduced starting infection level of all predators

Fixes:

  • Fixed backpacks placed on the floor not showing their inventory when used
  • Another attempt to fix fast-looking clouds in the water's reflection on some hardware
  • Fixed held items not being placeable on floors/bridge by clicking near the character
  • Hide toggled "show nearby items" labels during sleep
  • Finally fixed long-standing issue where felled trees infinitely fall underneath the ground in rare cases
  • Fixed large stones having shadows turned off when not that far from the camera
  • Fixed repairing not working for taken-apart buildings after the previous update's fixes to the damaged building repair process
  • Fixed missing hint text on the soaking basin to explain small stone or hammer requirement to take it apart
  • Fixed item repair window not refreshing button state of other repair options when the first repair is completed
  • Fixed leaf roof on four tall posts not protecting items on the ground from the rain
  • Fixed floor placement colliding with the posts it is snapped to
  • Fixed UI scale at 150% hiding the time control popup when the crafting UI is open
  • Fixed grinding wheel stand icon position issue in repair menu when the grind wheel stand is used
  • Prevented interactions like building or taking apart from damaging the held item if it's not a required tool, causing cases of a held small stone breaking when constructing a building that doesn't need it

Other changes:

  • Reduced max fuel for mud brick kiln and reduced max stack sizes for mud brick kiln slots
  • Added "can't pour" hint message for clay molds when holding molten copper
  • Changed up starting hint text around attack controls by further explaining how holding the key down affects the attack
  • Added new "Fires cast shadows" graphics setting that can turn off shadow casting from the fire pit to increase performance a decent amount
  • Removed "start stockpile..." option for non-player inventory slots to remove potential item duplication exploit
  • Stockpiles are now shown in the "highlight nearby items" state
  • More consistent water reflection rendering and potential performance increase when MSAA is used
  • Switched UI scale options to be in increments of 10% with a max of 150% instead of 175%
  • Added weights to a few of the heavier objects like iron ore, ingots, and large stone
  • New requirement for buildings like the fire pit to be only placeable on the terrain
  • Renamed "Post" to "Medium Post" to reduce confusion during the tutorial and added the tall post as an optional completion criteria for the first task
  • Updated shelter building tutorial task description to make tall post usage benefits more clear

Changed files in this update

Mac Depot Depot 1564601
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot Depot 1564602
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1564603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link