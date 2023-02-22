Update v0.6.6

Another update with fixes and balance changes thanks to everyone's great feedback!
Balance:
- Greatly increased stick and long stick generation around groups of sparse trees
- Increased generation of pine branch drops across all trees
- Reduced starting infection level of all predators
Fixes:
- Fixed backpacks placed on the floor not showing their inventory when used
- Another attempt to fix fast-looking clouds in the water's reflection on some hardware
- Fixed held items not being placeable on floors/bridge by clicking near the character
- Hide toggled "show nearby items" labels during sleep
- Finally fixed long-standing issue where felled trees infinitely fall underneath the ground in rare cases
- Fixed large stones having shadows turned off when not that far from the camera
- Fixed repairing not working for taken-apart buildings after the previous update's fixes to the damaged building repair process
- Fixed missing hint text on the soaking basin to explain small stone or hammer requirement to take it apart
- Fixed item repair window not refreshing button state of other repair options when the first repair is completed
- Fixed leaf roof on four tall posts not protecting items on the ground from the rain
- Fixed floor placement colliding with the posts it is snapped to
- Fixed UI scale at 150% hiding the time control popup when the crafting UI is open
- Fixed grinding wheel stand icon position issue in repair menu when the grind wheel stand is used
- Prevented interactions like building or taking apart from damaging the held item if it's not a required tool, causing cases of a held small stone breaking when constructing a building that doesn't need it
Other changes:
- Reduced max fuel for mud brick kiln and reduced max stack sizes for mud brick kiln slots
- Added "can't pour" hint message for clay molds when holding molten copper
- Changed up starting hint text around attack controls by further explaining how holding the key down affects the attack
- Added new "Fires cast shadows" graphics setting that can turn off shadow casting from the fire pit to increase performance a decent amount
- Removed "start stockpile..." option for non-player inventory slots to remove potential item duplication exploit
- Stockpiles are now shown in the "highlight nearby items" state
- More consistent water reflection rendering and potential performance increase when MSAA is used
- Switched UI scale options to be in increments of 10% with a max of 150% instead of 175%
- Added weights to a few of the heavier objects like iron ore, ingots, and large stone
- New requirement for buildings like the fire pit to be only placeable on the terrain
- Renamed "Post" to "Medium Post" to reduce confusion during the tutorial and added the tall post as an optional completion criteria for the first task
- Updated shelter building tutorial task description to make tall post usage benefits more clear
Changed files in this update