Overrun Survivors update for 22 February 2023

Update v.0.7.19-Patch Notes/Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10606336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New additions:

  • Dash Mechanic added: Now players can dash when needed.
  • Boss Challenge Shrine added: Boss Shrine appears twice during the game. Players now can activate the shrine and call a random miniboss for the extra challenge. Boss Shrine Bosses drop Arcade machine where players can play a minigame for maxed-out skill or extra coins.

Updates/Hotfixes:

  • Fixed: Achievement issue where late added achievements were missing
  • Fixed: Projectile indicator problem where enemy projectiles were stuck in the air
  • Fixed: Elite Boss minimap icon layer issue
  • Fixed: Random Skill upgrade bug which caused empty or broken skill in the first game run
  • Decreased: Rotosfer rolling attack speed
  • Increased: Chest gem drop rate
  • Enemy aoe indicators changed
  • Knockback effect added to the Explosive Shield
  • Knockback effect added to the Arcane Orb
  • Graphic and UI improvements
  • Upgrade prices updated

Balance changes:
Skills/Buffs:

  • "Increase Weapon Damage" initial damage increased by 40>50
  • "Increase Skill Damage" initial damage increased by 20>40
  • "Super Laser" initial damage decreased by 10>2
  • "Fire Stomp" cooldown time increased by 10>12

Upgrades:

  • Exp Boost 10>20
  • Max HP lvl2: 10>15 lvl3:10>20
  • Speed Up lvl2: 5>10 lvl3: 5>15
  • Attack Speed lvl2: 10>15 lvl3:10>20
  • Weapon Damage 10>20
  • Magnet lvl2: 10>15 lvl3:10>20
  • Skill Damage lvl1: 5>10; lvl2: 5>15 lvl3:10>20
  • Reduce Cooldowns lvl2: 5>10 lvl3: 5>10
  • Lucky 10>25

