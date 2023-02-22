V 0.9.2.A - Multiplayer Still Down (Fix coming really soon!)

Hey gladiators - firstly, I need to apologise for the Multiplayer Server being down since the weekend. There's been some technical / security issues that appeared and until they are resolved, I don't want to put the server live again - good news is it should be fixed in the next 24 hours.

I've used this time to put a lot of work into multiplayer . Coming soon will be the ability to select which arena you wish to fight in, less realm rooms (meaning less dilution of players) , ELO Leaderboard score rankings, total online player count and more.

Most importantly, I think I have solved all the de-syncing issues in multiplayer battles where gladiators see different things during the battle. I need to test this more but in every battle I've tested the results have been the same on both machines, so I'm confident that should continue - though there may be some outliers with certain skills (will keep an eye of this in testing this week!)

There's also a lot of balancing and regular bugfixes, so see the patch below and I'll post again the moment the Multiplayer Server is live - at which point I'll ask you to update your game version once more.

Thanks so much for your patience on this,

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---

• Multiplayer is currently disabled -the server and database are experiencing some technical issues that should be resolved by Thursday/Friday 24 Feb. Huge apologies and than you for your patience - if you are reading this on Friday or after, be sure to update your game via Steam!

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Reduced provoke's duration to 2 turns and increased cooldown to 6. In multiplayer it forces the enemy to rest.

• Floralisk's photosynthesis now restores 80% of your health (up from 40%)

• The Massive talent now increases your health by 30% (up from 20%)

• Fixed a bug where Guitar God caused a longer stun than intended

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Increased chance of limb losses in battles so they can potentially happen on Critical + Grievous Hits ( instead of just Grievous hits )



--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• When in Grid View, equippable items will now have a small blue frame around them

• 'Show Pic on Equip' in settings has been replaced with 'Auto Equip Items' . If this is on, items in shops will automatically be equipped on purchase. This is back on by default ( I turned off auto-equip in a recent patch)