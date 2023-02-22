Tag! You’re it.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hey Panda Peeps,

Rules are made to be broken. Actually, rules are technically made to be followed, but for the purposes of this announcement, let’s set that aside. Because Nova’s no goody two-shoes, and we LOVE that about her! Hey, maybe a little rebellion is good for the soul?

So rebel against boredom and check out Nova’s final Phone Fling messages, then complete her Limited Time Event! Once that’s done, this rough-around-the-edges bad girl (with a heart of gold, of course) will be yours, all yours.

See you at the skatepark!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas