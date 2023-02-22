- The 2023 USGA Grand Slam Series kicks off at Pebble Beach
- Compete for prizes in the WGT Live Series: March Open
- Head to the end of the rainbow for a new Showdown and matching shoes
- Be the life of the party in Loudmouth’s new Blue Giraffe shirt
- Celebrate International Women’s Day with a free shirt
- Play with up to 3 WGT friends in Multiplayer Stroke Play
- Bet on yourself in the new BetMGM Coin Room
- Earn more free credits with RevU
WGT Golf update for 22 February 2023
1.87.0 Release Notes
