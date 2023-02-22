 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WGT Golf update for 22 February 2023

1.87.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10605867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The 2023 USGA Grand Slam Series kicks off at Pebble Beach
  • Compete for prizes in the WGT Live Series: March Open
  • Head to the end of the rainbow for a new Showdown​ and matching shoes
  • Be the life of the party in Loudmouth’s new Blue Giraffe ​shirt
  • Celebrate International Women’s Day with a free​ shirt
  • Play with up to 3 WGT friends in Multiplayer Stroke Play
  • Bet on yourself in the new BetMGM Coin Room
  • Earn more free credits with RevU

Changed files in this update

WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
  • Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link