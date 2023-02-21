Update 22-02-2023

Added

Added QuickSlot Healthbar for items

Added hotkeys for inventory actions

Added Support Foundation

Added Support Triangle Foundation

Added Support Pillar Foundation

Added Corner Roof

Added No Buildzone's to start locations

Changes

Changes to Weapon recoil system

Changes to buildmenu

Changes to equipment gridlayout

Changes to hybridsave system

Changes to Main Menu Map

Changes to Join Server button

Fixes

Fixed invalid item when craftingbench inventory is full

Fixed Codelock UI freeze

Fixed items held from inventory not being destroyed when looted

Fixed context menu visible for non interactable actors

Fixed issue with first person weapon shadows

Fixed holding item not clearing when removed

Fixed disconnected node in first person body anim blueprint

Fixed hammer overlay stuck on screen after respawn

Fixed storage inventory build parts not saving decay time

Fixed decay time UI not working in special slots

Fixed FOV not returning to standard FOV after aiming