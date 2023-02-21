 Skip to content

Zero World Playtest update for 21 February 2023

Update 22-02-2023

Update 22-02-2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added
Added QuickSlot Healthbar for items
Added hotkeys for inventory actions
Added Support Foundation
Added Support Triangle Foundation
Added Support Pillar Foundation
Added Corner Roof
Added No Buildzone's to start locations

Changes
Changes to Weapon recoil system
Changes to buildmenu
Changes to equipment gridlayout
Changes to hybridsave system
Changes to Main Menu Map
Changes to Join Server button

Fixes
Fixed invalid item when craftingbench inventory is full
Fixed Codelock UI freeze
Fixed items held from inventory not being destroyed when looted
Fixed context menu visible for non interactable actors
Fixed issue with first person weapon shadows
Fixed holding item not clearing when removed
Fixed disconnected node in first person body anim blueprint
Fixed hammer overlay stuck on screen after respawn
Fixed storage inventory build parts not saving decay time
Fixed decay time UI not working in special slots
Fixed FOV not returning to standard FOV after aiming

