Tiny patch

Just a teeeeeny little patch to clear up 2 somewhat significant bugs with the previous update!

Notes:

The aiming indicator now changes color and size with the custom cursor settings

Fixed a bug where the final boss would respawn after defeating it

Fixed a bug where some bosses would activate abilities they should only have access to at low health

Fixed a small visual layering bug with the info box in-game

