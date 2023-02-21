 Skip to content

Fabric Of Reality update for 21 February 2023

Tiny patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10605749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a teeeeeny little patch to clear up 2 somewhat significant bugs with the previous update!

Notes:

  • The aiming indicator now changes color and size with the custom cursor settings
  • Fixed a bug where the final boss would respawn after defeating it
  • Fixed a bug where some bosses would activate abilities they should only have access to at low health
  • Fixed a small visual layering bug with the info box in-game

If you find any bugs, or have suggestions for the game, join the Discord!

