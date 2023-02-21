Tiny patch

Just a teeeeeny little patch to clear up 2 somewhat significant bugs with the previous update!
Notes:
- The aiming indicator now changes color and size with the custom cursor settings
- Fixed a bug where the final boss would respawn after defeating it
- Fixed a bug where some bosses would activate abilities they should only have access to at low health
- Fixed a small visual layering bug with the info box in-game
If you find any bugs, or have suggestions for the game, join the Discord!
