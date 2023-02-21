Farworld Updates Alpha1-7e

Share · View all patches · Build 10605650 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 09:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Pioneers!

Please enjoy update 7e, especially if you're joining us for the dev-run playtest at 7pm US EST today on our Discord page.

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-7e

Updated gamepad support in various dialogs

Added axis lock button for Trailer Controls

Performance improvement: reduced CPU spikes when spawning critters

Improved weighing of regions when calculating parallax height

Updated raider outfits and rebalanced equipment/inventory of generated raiders

Updated input bindings displayed in Tutorial to reflect custom bindings

Creature spawning is now disabled in peaceful mode

Cleaned up layout of multiplayer menus

Ensured the cursor is made inactive when the player is inactive

Clear All Save Data button now also resets all settings in the Options menu, so that the deleted config file doesn’t get re-saved

Clear All Save Data no longer jokes that you shouldn’t press it twice

Respawn location is now decided by evaluating priorities, with a preference for respawns on the same world

Added proper name entries for outfits with missing names (“#LOC”)

Fixed bullet always being drawn in front of the weapon

Fixed issue that would break the parallax when panning with Trailer Controls

Fixed a myriad of issues with respawning

Fixed issue where clients could lose their inventory upon traveling

Fixed issue with Bluebird having wrong animation after being re-enabled

Fixed issue that could cause the player to immediately die a second time after respawning

Fixed issue that could cause a respawn to send the player to the wrong position, or remain at the death position

Fixed occasional issue that could cause networked updates for certain entities to be skipped, causing certain graphical desyncs in multiplayer

Fixed Tutorial sounds continuing to trigger after you dismiss the tutorial with the X

Fixed the FREAKING black pixel that ruins all our trailer footage

Fixed the green mask with/without hat swap issue

Fixed issue that allowed certain invalid outfits to show if the language wasn’t set to English

Social Media

Can’t get enough Farworld? Itching for the next colony? Try one of our communities and social media platforms!

Our Discord is our main community hub: look for people to play Farworld with there!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Asntr8e

Our other spaces are regularly updated:

Twitter: @FarworldPioneer

Developer Twitter: @igloosoftgames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FarworldPioneers/

Subreddit: r/FarworldPioneers