Farworld Updates Alpha1-7e

Pioneers!
Please enjoy update 7e, especially if you're joining us for the dev-run playtest at 7pm US EST today on our Discord page.
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-7e
- Updated gamepad support in various dialogs
- Added axis lock button for Trailer Controls
- Performance improvement: reduced CPU spikes when spawning critters
- Improved weighing of regions when calculating parallax height
- Updated raider outfits and rebalanced equipment/inventory of generated raiders
- Updated input bindings displayed in Tutorial to reflect custom bindings
- Creature spawning is now disabled in peaceful mode
- Cleaned up layout of multiplayer menus
- Ensured the cursor is made inactive when the player is inactive
- Clear All Save Data button now also resets all settings in the Options menu, so that the deleted config file doesn’t get re-saved
- Clear All Save Data no longer jokes that you shouldn’t press it twice
- Respawn location is now decided by evaluating priorities, with a preference for respawns on the same world
- Added proper name entries for outfits with missing names (“#LOC”)
- Fixed bullet always being drawn in front of the weapon
- Fixed issue that would break the parallax when panning with Trailer Controls
- Fixed a myriad of issues with respawning
- Fixed issue where clients could lose their inventory upon traveling
- Fixed issue with Bluebird having wrong animation after being re-enabled
- Fixed issue that could cause the player to immediately die a second time after respawning
- Fixed issue that could cause a respawn to send the player to the wrong position, or remain at the death position
- Fixed occasional issue that could cause networked updates for certain entities to be skipped, causing certain graphical desyncs in multiplayer
- Fixed Tutorial sounds continuing to trigger after you dismiss the tutorial with the X
- Fixed the FREAKING black pixel that ruins all our trailer footage
- Fixed the green mask with/without hat swap issue
- Fixed issue that allowed certain invalid outfits to show if the language wasn’t set to English
