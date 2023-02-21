Update - Feb 21, 2023

Hello fellow Dungeoneers!

I've been meaning to get around to making Hero Mode feel a bit better. In its current state, only summoning builds are really viable since the summoned units scale with the difficulty (would like to change this) and the enemies are so difficult. This patch aims to balance Hero Mode by greatly adjusting the enemy unit stats. Most units have been made significantly weaker and are now about 3x as strong as their normal mode counterparts. As always, a couple improvements and bug fixes as well - this will grant your characters all a free respec upon login.

Changes & Bug Fixes