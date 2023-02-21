Update - Feb 21, 2023

Hello fellow Dungeoneers!
I've been meaning to get around to making Hero Mode feel a bit better. In its current state, only summoning builds are really viable since the summoned units scale with the difficulty (would like to change this) and the enemies are so difficult. This patch aims to balance Hero Mode by greatly adjusting the enemy unit stats. Most units have been made significantly weaker and are now about 3x as strong as their normal mode counterparts. As always, a couple improvements and bug fixes as well - this will grant your characters all a free respec upon login.
Changes & Bug Fixes
- Adjusted many unit stats in both Hero and non-Hero modes. (mostly Hero Mode)
- Interrupting a spell while casting will now refund your mana.
- Fixed an issue where respeccing your character would lose skill abilities over level 1.
- Fixed and issue where Relic items would be consumed if used, even if you did not meet the skill requirement. The requirement for the Religion skill has also been removed from Relic items, making Religion a good skill to gather and trade Relics to other players or characters.
Changed files in this update