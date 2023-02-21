Some mechanics changes, and some minor fixes

In this update I have added the ability to dash towards your cursor instead of the direction the player is facing, there's an toggle in the Options menu to enable this. I also put in the first version of a Click to Move functionality, it has a toggle in the Options menu as well. Right clicking to move will swing once on your first click, I'm working on some ideas for not making that happen but still allowing combat to feel natural without having to hold other keys down (Shift Click like in Diablo/PoE style games). I also added a "Force Move" hotkey like in Diablo/POE that works while Click to Move is enabled. I changed shields to be a push and hold mechanic instead of push to toggle, it feels more active this way. Also a handful of other fixes and tweaks.

Added new Dash to Cursor option in options menu

Added the first version of a Click to Move Option, player will move in the direction of click, there is a melee swing on the first click. I need to think of a good solution for this, I'm open to ideas!

Also added a "Force Move" hotkey (Like in Diablo 3) that works when Click to Move is enabled

Changed shield block to be a click and hold instead of click to toggle style actionFixed some collider / level errors on T2 dungeons

Set Ogres to be Ogres and not Skeletons

Disabled incremental kill achievements for now (we're still tracking kills), since its setting them instantly instead of per kill.

Fixed Forgotten King playing wrong sound fx

Tuned Assassins Guild Upgrade critical damage bonuses down a bit

Fixed equipped item issue when trying to equip an equipped item on an already equipped item