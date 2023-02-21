 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 21 February 2023

v1.1.0-3 - Bug Fixin'

Share · View all patches · Build 10605183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Add walk, run and jump (landing) footsteps for grass, dirt, sand, rock and water. (Note that this can be disabled from the settings menu!)
  • Add kicked list to lobby data using SteamId, so players cannot rejoin online worlds they have been kicked from.
  • Add world hints to teleporters and blinking icons to minimap when you are ready to advance.

Fixed:

  • Fix "Could not resolve 'x' because it is not a child Transform in the Animator hierarchy” warning messages.
  • Fix bug where the language would change unexpectedly. (Hopefully...)
  • Fix teleporters not updating the number of players in multiplayer.
  • Fix body parts overlapping in the editor.
  • Fix minimap not disabling zones when entered.
  • Fix issue where you couldn't change your language.
  • Fix issue where releasing tools wouldn't register.
  • Fix worlds with different versions.
  • Fix linked quests not aligning to the player's view.
  • Fix issue where holdable items (i.e., pickaxes) could fall outside of the world border.
  • Fix mine coal text.
  • Fix highest point flag in creative mode.
  • Fix colour palette override text.
  • Fix kicked localisation.

Changed:

  • Move all coal deposits to the mineshaft in cave.
  • Increase/decrease flap force by scaling up/down wings.
  • Reduce dance cooldown to 60 seconds
  • Change "Beetlesnatch" author to "MAVG".
  • Disable command input debug manager.
  • Make all props in Farm walkable.

If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

