v1.1.0-3 - Bug Fixin'

- Add walk, run and jump (landing) footsteps for grass, dirt, sand, rock and water. (Note that this can be disabled from the settings menu!)
- Add kicked list to lobby data using SteamId, so players cannot rejoin online worlds they have been kicked from.
- Add world hints to teleporters and blinking icons to minimap when you are ready to advance.
Fixed:
- Fix "Could not resolve 'x' because it is not a child Transform in the Animator hierarchy” warning messages.
- Fix bug where the language would change unexpectedly. (Hopefully...)
- Fix teleporters not updating the number of players in multiplayer.
- Fix body parts overlapping in the editor.
- Fix minimap not disabling zones when entered.
- Fix issue where you couldn't change your language.
- Fix issue where releasing tools wouldn't register.
- Fix worlds with different versions.
- Fix linked quests not aligning to the player's view.
- Fix issue where holdable items (i.e., pickaxes) could fall outside of the world border.
- Fix mine coal text.
- Fix highest point flag in creative mode.
- Fix colour palette override text.
- Fix kicked localisation.
Changed:
- Move all coal deposits to the mineshaft in cave.
- Increase/decrease flap force by scaling up/down wings.
- Reduce dance cooldown to 60 seconds
- Change "Beetlesnatch" author to "MAVG".
- Disable command input debug manager.
- Make all props in Farm walkable.
If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
