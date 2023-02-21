- Added the left-handed option in the Options menu.
note: In the tutorial the left-handed option is not available in the explanation, but it is available for the playable test.
note: The left-handed option is not yet available in casual mode.
- Added the option to choose the skin color of the hands (3 skin tones) in the Options menu.
- Fixed a bug that prevented obtaining the "Focus" Baton.
- A bug that prevented getting 100% accuracy in some musical pieces has been fixed.
- Performance optimizations.
Maestro VR update for 21 February 2023
Hotfix 1.2.1 (left-handed option)
