Maestro VR update for 21 February 2023

Hotfix 1.2.1 (left-handed option)

Share · View all patches · Build 10605164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the left-handed option in the Options menu.
    note: In the tutorial the left-handed option is not available in the explanation, but it is available for the playable test.
    note: The left-handed option is not yet available in casual mode.
  • Added the option to choose the skin color of the hands (3 skin tones) in the Options menu.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented obtaining the "Focus" Baton.
  • A bug that prevented getting 100% accuracy in some musical pieces has been fixed.
  • Performance optimizations.

