Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 21 February 2023

v0.11.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Omni-line Update, Follow Up 2

  • You can now freely move between your active challenge or facet and your usual Universe. Look for a new button for this effect in the Dimensional Gate.

  • Fix for selling multiple sets of stacked items from storage.

