Chaos Theory - Pirates update for 21 February 2023

Update 0.1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10604994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.1.02 will include the following:

  • Improved graphics performance
  • Many bug fixes
  • Better UI
  • Improved enemy AI
  • Improved trader and items for sale
  • Online Renown leader board

Major features and updates to come!

