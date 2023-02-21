SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.4 Hotfix Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.4 Hotfix

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

The issue of enemies not spawning in Mercenary missions has been fixed.

The negative values of money in the Faction treasury have been corrected.

The problem of the Faction treasury not receiving money from the cuts made from freelance pilots' missions and loot has been solved.

The non-functioning Fast Travel consoles in Pirate stations have been fixed and a marketplace has been added to these stations.

Some mission errors have been fixed.

Also; We would like to clarify this issue as we have received numerous reports regarding it:

If your soldiers are leaving the Faction, please check if the path you have chosen for the Faction and the changes you have made in the Constitution is in line with that path.

For example, if you have chosen the Order path and set the Neutral Civil Policy to "Kill on sight", your soldiers' loyalty will decrease and at some point, they will leave the army.

Also, please make sure that the Organization's Reputation is in line with the path you have chosen. You can also track why your soldiers are leaving the army from the Faction reports.

If everything is in line with this mechanic and the soldiers are being removed from the list, but nothing is written in the Faction reports, then there may be a bug. Please report this issue in that case.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all Early Access players for their support. Your feedback has been invaluable in helping us improve the game. Thank you!