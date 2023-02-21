 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 21 February 2023

DEATHGRIP v0.093

Share · View all patches · Build 10604877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added dynamic cam movement on death and updated racer explosion
  • Added damage vignette to indicate when you're taking damage
  • Added lopping skippable cutscene to pre-race start
  • Added reverse cam that works with all views
  • Added improved sparking system for more accurate fx and smoother transitions
  • Added preserved speed to racer after reset (could be problematic still if near a corner)
  • Added payout differences between AI difficulties
  • Updated hover and trail dust to match with tracks colors and match with engine placement
  • Updated AI movement to be a bit smoother
  • Modified racer collision to mitigate scraping damage
  • Removed Combat UI for non-combat races
  • Fixed being able to spam click through the reward screens
  • Fixed not being able to scroll in the upgrade menu if hovering over a button
  • Fixed some issues with resets and spawning
  • Fixed an issue where racer did not return to default vertical position after pitching
  • Fixed Issue where AI could trigger player to reset
  • Fixed geometry thickness on the Vulm Revenant
  • Fixed loadout presets 6-10 not working properly
  • Tweaked some text in the Loadout UI so it shows when you have unsaved changes and prompts you when you go to load a preset without saving.
  • Volgraev Caverns: Significant performance improvements, tweaked lighting, improve lava falls, minor geo tweaks.
  • Malladon Extractor: Fixed respawn mesh missing from first shortcut causing skip errors, fixed getting stuck in a respawn loop after the extractor loop paths ends, minor other geo tweaks.
    Behind the scenes:
  • Working on greybox for next track, a 1/2 swamp, 1/2 structure design.
  • Multiplayer improvements
  • Tournament/Career mode implementation

That's most of it...enjoy!

LINKS:
Discord
Twitter
Support Us!

Changed files in this update

DEATHGRIP Playtest Content Depot 1754541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link