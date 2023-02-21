DEATHGRIP v0.093

- Added dynamic cam movement on death and updated racer explosion
- Added damage vignette to indicate when you're taking damage
- Added lopping skippable cutscene to pre-race start
- Added reverse cam that works with all views
- Added improved sparking system for more accurate fx and smoother transitions
- Added preserved speed to racer after reset (could be problematic still if near a corner)
- Added payout differences between AI difficulties
- Updated hover and trail dust to match with tracks colors and match with engine placement
- Updated AI movement to be a bit smoother
- Modified racer collision to mitigate scraping damage
- Removed Combat UI for non-combat races
- Fixed being able to spam click through the reward screens
- Fixed not being able to scroll in the upgrade menu if hovering over a button
- Fixed some issues with resets and spawning
- Fixed an issue where racer did not return to default vertical position after pitching
- Fixed Issue where AI could trigger player to reset
- Fixed geometry thickness on the Vulm Revenant
- Fixed loadout presets 6-10 not working properly
- Tweaked some text in the Loadout UI so it shows when you have unsaved changes and prompts you when you go to load a preset without saving.
- Volgraev Caverns: Significant performance improvements, tweaked lighting, improve lava falls, minor geo tweaks.
- Malladon Extractor: Fixed respawn mesh missing from first shortcut causing skip errors, fixed getting stuck in a respawn loop after the extractor loop paths ends, minor other geo tweaks.
Behind the scenes:
- Working on greybox for next track, a 1/2 swamp, 1/2 structure design.
- Multiplayer improvements
- Tournament/Career mode implementation
That's most of it...enjoy!
