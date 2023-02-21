Cue Club 2 Update 21.02.23

Hi everyone,

Hope you're all keeping well. In today's update we've brought together a nice collection of additions and improvements to the game across many different areas, plus several key fixes too. Full details below.

CONTROLS

Improved gamepad left stick sensitivity when adjusting cue power, spin and cue elevation from the control panel.

Settings for mouse wheel speed now also apply if mouse wheel function is set to cue power. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Mouse Wheel (Speed)'.

Cue power adjustment is now more accurate when using forwards and backwards mouse motion, using either manual or automatic cueing method. To adjust the cueing speed, go to 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings' and edit the setting 'Power Adjustment (Speed)'.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Fixed issue which sometimes prevented access to Cocktail or Penthouse bars if they had already been unlocked. This could previously happen if the option 'Automatically award lower level trophies' was enabled in trophy settings.

Added option to define qualifying threshold values for snooker breaks and speed pool times in offline leaderboards. Click the 'Settings' button on the leaderboard screens and edit the 'Qualifying Threshold' value. The setting applies to new entries only and does not affect existing records. Specifying a higher snooker break or faster speed pool time can prevent the leaderboards from filling up too quickly. Snooker break range is 10-100 (default 10) and speed pool time range is 2-5 minutes (default 5).

Added first and last page buttons to leaderboards to help assist with navigation when there are many table entries. See 'Achievements > Snooker Breaks / Speed Pool Times'.

Snooker break trophies for 30-50 breaks and 75-147 breaks are now accessed from a sub-menu. See 'Achievements > Trophies > Snooker Breaks'.

Snooker high break trophies can now only be unlocked by player 1 and not other players.

Speed pool qualification time for online leaderboards is now set at 4 minutes or less. As before, secondary aim lines must be turned off.