Cue Club 2 Update 21.02.23

Hi everyone,
Hope you're all keeping well. In today's update we've brought together a nice collection of additions and improvements to the game across many different areas, plus several key fixes too. Full details below.
CONTROLS
-
Cue power adjustment is now more accurate when using forwards and backwards mouse motion, using either manual or automatic cueing method. To adjust the cueing speed, go to 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings' and edit the setting 'Power Adjustment (Speed)'.
-
Settings for mouse wheel speed now also apply if mouse wheel function is set to cue power. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Mouse Wheel (Speed)'.
-
Improved gamepad left stick sensitivity when adjusting cue power, spin and cue elevation from the control panel.
ACHIEVEMENTS
-
Fixed issue which sometimes prevented access to Cocktail or Penthouse bars if they had already been unlocked. This could previously happen if the option 'Automatically award lower level trophies' was enabled in trophy settings.
-
Added option to define qualifying threshold values for snooker breaks and speed pool times in offline leaderboards. Click the 'Settings' button on the leaderboard screens and edit the 'Qualifying Threshold' value. The setting applies to new entries only and does not affect existing records. Specifying a higher snooker break or faster speed pool time can prevent the leaderboards from filling up too quickly. Snooker break range is 10-100 (default 10) and speed pool time range is 2-5 minutes (default 5).
-
Added first and last page buttons to leaderboards to help assist with navigation when there are many table entries. See 'Achievements > Snooker Breaks / Speed Pool Times'.
-
Snooker break trophies for 30-50 breaks and 75-147 breaks are now accessed from a sub-menu. See 'Achievements > Trophies > Snooker Breaks'.
-
Snooker high break trophies can now only be unlocked by player 1 and not other players.
-
Speed pool qualification time for online leaderboards is now set at 4 minutes or less. As before, secondary aim lines must be turned off.
-
Increased maximum number of offline record entries from 200 up to 250.
AUDIO
- Fixed a crash bug which could occur when pressing the 'Reset Audio Device' button. This feature restores sound if another audio device was previously connected. The button can be found at 'Options > Audio'.
A.I.
-
Improved AI cue power calculation when playing on a table with slow or fast cushions.
-
Improved AI three cushion break off in snooker when playing on different sized tables (8ft to 12ft).
MULTIPLAYER
-
Fixed an issue where it was possible to get a false notification that an MP game could not be started, shortly before the game actually begins.
-
Deleting a sent invite from 'Sent Items' now has no effect if the other player has already returned the invite.
-
If a sent invite from 'Sent Items' has been deleted, then a return invite received after this time will not be shown.
-
The player refresh button is now greyed out if virtual players are not invited into the lobby (see 'Options > Match Settings > Multiplayer').
-
Minor layout improvements to the lobby user interface.
-
Fixed issue with overlapping text if both players sent a long message at the same time, whilst in-game at the table.
SNOOKER
- If there is a tie at the end of a game (scores are equal), the black is respotted and cue ball placed in the 'D'. On the first shot the secondary aim line is now disabled to make it harder to pot the black directly into a corner pocket. A note to remind players has been added to the tiebreaker menu screen.
MISCELLANEOUS
-
Fixed issue in 'Change Cue' menu where the 'Save' button was greyed-out if the cue was changed in-game and balls were either re-racked or a new frame/rack was started within the current match.
-
Fixed text error in menu option heading at 'Game Rules > General Rules' (Global English).
-
Various tweaks to localised text.
Note: please let us know if you find a game bug or a text error in any language and we will correct it. Email support@cueclub.com
