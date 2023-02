-balance pistol costs, dmg and ammo rate

-balance steel furnace costs

-fix steel furnace bug

-turret much cheaper and easier to build

-correct stairs atomizing output to match recipe

-attempt fix map no id error on exit level

Just a reminder if you see any red text pop up in the dev console in the corner, hit f1 and submit what you jsut did, it will upload your log automatically. Any ideas you have or thoughts, also just hit f1 in game to let me know!