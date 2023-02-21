 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 21 February 2023

Changes for Version 4.06.1381 (2023-02-21)

Share · View all patches · Build 10604778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now set the tavern to a lower level in case you got a high level too soon.
  • Added some more equip icons for pets in pet village.
  • Added 3 new titles, God of Knowledge, Wisdom and Enlightenment for 3k, 15k and 30k chps so people can have the same titles ingame than in discord.
  • Removed the < > buttons on pet village buildings and instead added single buttons for each currently available building.
  • Removed div doublers from the pool if your rebirth is longer than 10 days to prevent very long rebirths for future content which might need lots of divinity.
  • Removed secret bosses from the sim. While the sim should help with normal dungeons, it should not reveal secret bosses.
  • Increased the free exp cap of the growing purchase for people with the Dojo unlocked.
  • Some bugfixes (basilisk, dungeon issues, EMC cost, monument times for very high bs, typos and small things)

Changed files in this update

Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link