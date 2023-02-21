- You can now set the tavern to a lower level in case you got a high level too soon.
- Added some more equip icons for pets in pet village.
- Added 3 new titles, God of Knowledge, Wisdom and Enlightenment for 3k, 15k and 30k chps so people can have the same titles ingame than in discord.
- Removed the < > buttons on pet village buildings and instead added single buttons for each currently available building.
- Removed div doublers from the pool if your rebirth is longer than 10 days to prevent very long rebirths for future content which might need lots of divinity.
- Removed secret bosses from the sim. While the sim should help with normal dungeons, it should not reveal secret bosses.
- Increased the free exp cap of the growing purchase for people with the Dojo unlocked.
- Some bugfixes (basilisk, dungeon issues, EMC cost, monument times for very high bs, typos and small things)
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 21 February 2023
Changes for Version 4.06.1381 (2023-02-21)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update