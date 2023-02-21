New update! - Drone and more🎉🕹️

In this new version, you can further improve your player's regeneration, armor, and speed, making your character more durable and efficient on the battlefield.

But that's not all. I've also introduced a new military drone that provides air support for you. The drone can aim and fire automatically, adding a new layer of strategy to the game and providing you with an even more thrilling and engaging experience.

Thank you for your continued support, and I hope you have a great time!😊