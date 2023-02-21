 Skip to content

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 21 February 2023

New update! - Drone and more🎉🕹️

Build 10604689

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this new version, you can further improve your player's regeneration, armor, and speed, making your character more durable and efficient on the battlefield.

But that's not all. I've also introduced a new military drone that provides air support for you. The drone can aim and fire automatically, adding a new layer of strategy to the game and providing you with an even more thrilling and engaging experience.

Thank you for your continued support, and I hope you have a great time!😊

Changed files in this update

Depot 1973321
  • Loading history…
