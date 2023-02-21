New race map + 100k Downloads!

Hello there Gum Balls,

Thanks to all of you Gum Ball Run has reached 100.000 downloads! To celebrate this I went above and beyond to create a new race track: Coral Canyon.

It's probably the most beautiful race map as of yet. This track has fast currents that will send you in different directions and lower gravity, which makes super jumps even more powerful! Watch out for the scary depths though!

Try it out and dive your Gum Ball into this new world. Thanks for playing and keep gum balling!

~ Glenn

PS. For the next update I'll be looking into more long term progression stuff.